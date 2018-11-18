CSC Senior Thesis Art Show opens Monday

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Senior Thesis Art Show, “A Look Into the Sublime,” opens Monday in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery. The show will be open until Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A reception featuring the artists will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. in Memorial Hall’s Lobby.

The show features five seniors from Nebraska graduating in May 2019. They are Abigail Cary of Gothenburg, Courtney Casillas of Grant, Kayla DeSersa of Gothenburg, Nicole Schekall of Hemingford, and Tristan Stephenson of Alliance. The art on display consists of mediums including ceramics, paintings, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

Casillas, DeSersa, and Stephenson will each graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a field endorsement in Art (K-12). Cary and Schekall will each graduate with a Bachelor of Arts with a Comprehensive Major in the Art Studio Option.

