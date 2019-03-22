CSC Senior Art Show March 25-April 5

By: Tena L. Cook | Marketing Coordinator

The Spring Senior Art Show, “Mindscape,” will be on display in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery March 25 through April 5. A reception for the artists will be Friday, March 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Lobby. Regular show hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The exhibition will include two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by Comprehensive Art majors Martina Juhlin of Walthill, Nebraska, Jessica Rawlings of Kimball, Nebraska, and Savannah Weidauer of Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Juhlin will graduate in December with an Art Studio option and a minor in Psychology, She said her work captures emotions and moments in time inspired by concepts concerning mental health and the human body.

Rawlings will graduate in December with a Graphic Design option and minor in Marketing/Entrepreneurship. She said her work explores visions of personal utopia and escapism with the use of surreal interior landscapes.

Weidauer will graduate in May with a Graphic Design option. She said the bold colors in her work are inspired by the joy of the natural world and specific moments in time.

A second show, “Odds and Ends,” will be in Memorial Hall’s Gallery 239 from March 25 through April 5. It features two and three-dimensional work by students in enrolled in Advanced Art Studio (ART 330/430) taught by Laura Bentz. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The students are Dara Edwards of Chadron, Sarrah Felz of Kimball, Neb., Emma Jurewicz of Gillette, Wyo., Kaitlin Macke of Newcastle, Wyo., Pat Moss of Chadron, Karla Powell of Chadron, Kayla Reinke of Pierce, Neb., and Nicole Schekall of Hemingford, Neb.