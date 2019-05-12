CSC Scholastic Contest winners announced

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Four Hundred and eighty-three high school students competed in Chadron State College’s Annual Scholastic Contest Wednesday. The contest, originally scheduled for April 12, was postponed due to a snowstorm.

A plaque will be sent to the top school in each division. Each senior who places first in a test earns a one-year tuition waiver to CSC. The winners of each test will receive a CSC sweatshirt and medals will be awarded to the top three in each test. Those finishing in the top 25 percent of each test will receive certificates of merit, while all participants will receive certificates of participation.

Stevens High School in Rapid City, South Dakota, placed first in Division I for the 11th time and Gering was second. Five other Division I schools attended but were not ranked since they did not meet the minimum threshold of 40 tests: Scottsbluff, Douglas (Wyoming), Douglas (South Dakota), Sturgis-Brown (South Dakota), and Pine Ridge (South Dakota).

Chadron took first in Division III, and Valentine was second. Custer (South Dakota) competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 25 tests.

Rapid City Christian won first place in Division IV, and Bennett County High School was second. Crawford competed, but did not meet the minimum threshold of 20 tests.

Hay Springs placed first in Division V, and Arthur County (Nebraska) was second. Creek Valley competed but did not meet the minimum threshold of 15 tests.

Complete results can be viewed online.

School Placings and Points

Division I

Stevens High School, 1, 15.13

Gering, 2, 13.58

Division II

No entries

Division III

Chadron, 1, 16.16

Valentine, 2, 8.02

Mitchell, 3, 4.64

Burns, 4, 3.05

Division IV

Rapid City Christian, 1, 14.10

Bennett County, 2, 6.29

Morrill, 3, 6.13

Hemingford, 4, 4.77

Niobrara County, 5, 3.67

Bayard, 6, 3.45

Division V

Hay Springs, 1, 15.47

Arthur County, 2, 9.88

Edgemont, 3, 3.45

Oelrichs, 4, 1.29