CSC safety with Husker heritage making huge impact in Eagles secondary

By Con: Marshall

Ever since he can remember, Tyree Fryar has wanted to play football in Nebraska.

No one can blame him? His uncle, Irving Fryar, is among University of Nebraska’s all-time greats and then had one of the longest careers of any NFL receivers. Tyree’s father, Charles Fryar, also played for the Cornhuskers, starting at cornerback two years.

Now, Tyree Fryar, 22, is playing in Nebraska, serving as the boundary safety for the Chadron State Eagles.

No, playing for a small college team in western Nebraska wasn’t quite what Tyree had in mind when he was growing up. But he says he’s “happy where I’m at now,” and wants to “make the most of it” while playing for the Eagles both this year and next.

Fryar certainly “made the most of it” in the Eagles’ fourth game on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Grand Junction, Colo. With Chadron State leading 38-34, Mesa in possession of the ball on the CSC 20 and only 30 seconds remaining on the clock, everybody knew that whichever team had someone catch the next pass would probably win the game.

After a time out, Mesa quarterback Eystin Salum, the reigning RMAC Offensive Player of the Year, threw a crisp, line drive pass. The intended receiver, Peter Anderson, had already caught 11 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. But Anderson didn’t catch No. 12.

Fryar, who says he was “playing kind of like a centerfielder,” was in the end zone and intercepted the pass. He cradled the ball in his arms, ran it out of the end zone a few yards and knelt down to avoid any chance of getting hit and fumbling. The Eagles had won!

A couple weeks later, Fryar was still smiling when the play was mentioned. He also picked off three passes last fall while playing for Santa Monica College in California, but none of them had the same significance.

“I was trying to read both the quarterback and the receivers,” he remembers. “I wasn’t covering anyone in particular, but when I saw the pass I rushed toward it and got in position to make the pick. I caught it on my chest. I later learned that he (Anderson) was supposed to catch the pass, but I had cut in front of him.”

Fryar also made six tackles versus Mesa, four of them solos, and through the Eagles’ first six games has ­participated in 56 tackles, including 31 that are unassisted. In the most recent game against Adams State, he took part in 15 stops.

The Fryars are from New Jersey. Tyree’s family lives in Burlington, a Philadelphia suburb with a population of about 10,000.

Irving starred at slotback on three Cornhusker teams that had a combined 33-5 record and played in three consecutive Orange Bowls in the early 1980s. He caught 67 passes for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns, ran the ball 52 times for 615 yards and was a consensus All-American his senior year in 1983.

Notable classmates included quarterback Turner Gill and tailback Mike Rozier.

Rozier, also from New Jersey, was the Heisman Trophy winner their senior year, but Fryar was the first selection of the 1984 NFL draft, taken by the New England Patriots.

Irving had a terrific pro career that got better the longer he played. That was 17 years, about twice the time span that even many elite NFL receivers generally survive. While playing for New England, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, he caught 851 passes for 12,785 yards and 84 touchdowns.

Ironically, his first 1,000-yard season came when he was 29, but he did it four more times and also played in four Pro Bowl games after he was 30. At age 34 while playing for Philadelphia, he became the oldest NFL receiver to catch four touchdown passes in a game.

Another huge milestone saw him catch at least one TD pass all 17 seasons that he played. Only Jerry Rice, who did it 20 years in a row, has exceeded that mark. He also returned punts for more than 2,000 yards during his pro career.

Tyree’s father, Charles, walked on at Nebraska in 1984, but played in every game his final three years there, started at cornerback as both a junior and a senior, and intercepted eight passes. Those three teams went 31-6.

Charles signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but pulled a hamstring in training camp and was released before the season began.

Tyree’s two older brothers played basketball at Burlington High, but he concentrated on football, playing both wide receiver and cornerback and was first-team all-conference his final two seasons

He then attended Monroe College, a two-year school in New York. He redshirted as a true freshman in the fall of 2014. He played the next year, but was behind two sophomores who are now starters at Bowling Green in Ohio and Purdue.

“I got to play quite a bit, but didn’t start,” Tyree recalls.

He was expected to be one of the team’s top players the next year, but while playing in a pickup basketball game on a playground in his hometown during the summer he was struck in the left elbow by what he calls “a stray bullet.” He required surgery and could not play football that fall.

“For a while they didn’t know if I would have full use my left arm again,” Fryar said. “Thankfully, it got OK. I did my best to rehabilitate it because I wanted to play more football.”

Since he had already attended Monroe two years and earned his associate’s degree (with a 3.7 cumulative GPA), after his arm healed he spent what would have been the 2016-17 school year working in a warehouse and staying in shape so he could continue his football career the next year.

Despite his well-known heritage, because he had seen action just one season in three years, he didn’t attract much attention when he sent his bio to prospective colleges. Finally, about mid-summer, he connected with Kelly Ledwith, the head coach at Santa Monica College, a two-year school with 30,000 students in the Los Angeles area.

Thus he moved from the eastern seaboard to the West Coast in early August and lived in a small apartment with a couple of other Santa Monica players. He said he slept on a couch the whole semester.

“Rent is really high in that area and things weren’t always ideal, but I knew I couldn’t turn back,” Fryar said. “I had to get more game experience if I was going to continue my football career. Things worked out. I earned a 4.0 in my classes, started at cornerback, intercepted three passes, had 70 tackles and earned all-conference.”

While playing for a Division I team was still his goal, the fact that he had already been out of high school four years worked against him.

“A couple of colleges said they wanted me, but when they found out I would have just one year of eligibility remaining at their level, they backed off,” Fryar said.

Chadron State secondary and special teams coach Craig Jersild came to the rescue. “Jersey” made contact through the aforementioned coach Ledwith, once an assistant at Western State in Colorado. Jeresild flew to California before the fall semester ended to meet with Fryar. Things clicked and the New Jersey native enrolled at CSC at the start of the second semester last spring.

Fryar was on his way to realizing his long-time dream of playing college football in Nebraska.

Jersild said Fryar has been a great addition for the Eagles.

“We were looking for defensive backs because we’d graduated four of our best ones,” Jersild said. “We hit the jackpot when we added him. He’s a good person besides being a good player. He’s always trying to learn.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Larson agrees.

“He picked up our schemes quickly and can make tackles in the open field, something we needed,” Larson said. “We’re asking a lot of him. Sometimes we ask him to play deep, other times we have him help with stop the run and we even have him blitz now and then. We have him doing things all over the place.”

Fryar initially arrived at Chadron State last January. Besides enrolling in the college’s exercise science program, Fryar participated in the Eagles’ strength and conditioning program and took part in spring practice. He immediately proved he could play the game and was penciled in as a likely starter for this fall.

Fryar had always played cornerback previously, but was willing to switch to safety.

He says that during spring practice he realized the Chadron State system is more intense and complex than he’d experienced before.

But he was at least partially prepared.

“Since my dad had played in the secondary at Nebraska, he had talked about and shown me things he said I would have to learn when I got to a four-year program,” Fryar said. “That helped me during spring drills. I actually like to play safety more than I did cornerback. Instead of covering just one guy, now I’m more involved in the whole defense.”

While much different from the previous places he’s lived, Fryar said he’s enjoying Chadron State.

“I love the area with lots of wide open spaces and have made a lot of new friends,” he stated. “I have two main goals–do anything I can to help the team and graduate.”