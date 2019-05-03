CSC recognizes employees

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College employees were acknowledged for their years of employment and exemplary service during an annual luncheon Tuesday. The event was rescheduled from April 11 due to a snowstorm that closed campus for three days.

Employee honors included the Teaching Excellence Award, retiree recognition, years of service awards, and two new awards: the Eagle Impact Award for support staff, professional staff and faculty and the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award.

Teaching Excellence Award nominees Dr. Dawn Brammer, associate professor, and Dr. Wendy Jamison, professor, were honored, in addition to Professor Dr. Tracy L. Nobiling, who won the CSC award and the Nebraska State College System Teaching Excellence Award. She will be honored by the NSCS during commencement Saturday.

Nobiling said she was honored to earn the same award given to her mentor, the late Dr. George Watson. Watson was the first CSC recipient of the NSCS award in 1987.

“He taught me a lot about teaching. A lot of good things came into my life because of his influence and encouraging me to apply at CSC,” she said.

Retirees honored at the event included: Jerry Cassiday, Amy Coates, Don Keiper, Dr. Robert Knight, Roger Mays, and Patti Porras.

Students nominated employees for The Eagle Impact Award based on the criteria of inspiring, supporting, and empowering. The Eagle Impact committee members voted based on the level of impact described in the nomination. The following individuals received an award: Craig Price, support staff, Megan Northrup, professional staff, and Mike Bogner, faculty.

Dr. Kimberly Cox, associate professor, received the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award based on her positive influence, advising, and support of members in Sigma Tau Delta.

Years of Service Awards

40 Years

Brenda Barry-Schommer

John West (CSC Dining Services)

35 Years

Dr. William E. Roweton

30 Years

Dewayne Gimeson

25 Years

Melvin Ainslie

Dr. Michael Bogner

Shellie Johns

Laure Chantal Sinn

Don E. Watt, ATC

20 Years

Dr. Laura Gaudet

Dr. Rick Koza

Roger Mays

Kenny McKinnon

Jereme Patterson

Patti Porras

Dr. Robert Stack

Dr. Thomas Deane Tucker

15 Years

Mary Donahue

Dr. Karen Enos

Cricket Haag

Dr. James Margetts

Marianne Mowry

Sheila Pourier

Dr. Beth Wentworth

10 Years

Sonja Dressel

Anita Hankin (CSC Dining Services)

Casey James

Dr. Todd E. Jamison

Susie Jensen (CSC Dining Services)

Don Keiper

Dr. Hank McCallum

Andrew Schmid

Dr. Maggie Smith-Bruehlman

Dr. Kathleen E. Woods