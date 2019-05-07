CSC receives award for support of guard and reserve employees

By Tena L. Cook

Chadron State College Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Chadron State College received the Chair’s Outstanding Performance Certificate at the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Awards Banquet in Lincoln April 26. The award recognizes organizations that support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve.

CSC Admissions Representative and Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock nominated CSC, and accepted the award with Nebraska State College System Chancellor Dr. Paul Turman.

Turman said citizen soldiers bring a great deal of experience to the college and that he values the dedication they have for both jobs.

William Nelson, Volunteer Support Technician for the Nebraska Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee, told McClintock she can be justifiably proud of CSC’s selection, based on her nomination. McClintock said she submitted the nomination to acknowledge CSC leadership and staff for valuing the experience and skills service members bring to the college.

“Chadron State does a phenomenal job at making sure their service members have the support they need while they are away,” McClintock said. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do for my military service without the undivided support I get from my director Lisa Stein, the leadership at CSC, and my co-workers who fill in for me while I’m away.”

McClintock said when she attends military training, Stein and others appreciate the skills and knowledge she gains and view her training as an asset to CSC.

“The admissions team I am a part of is outstanding and supportive. I wouldn’t be able to balance both jobs and my family if it wasn’t for the support I get from them,” McClintock said.