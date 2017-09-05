CSC Punter Earns RMAC Player of the Week in First Game as an Eagle

Chadron State College punter Zack Kozlik , a junior transfer from Coronado, California, booted seven punts for 315 yards on Saturday in Durango, averaging 45.0 yards per punt and earning the season’s first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week nod.

Kozlik, who transferred from Southwestern College in California over the summer, is now ninth in NCAA Division II and No. 1 in the conference among punters who meet the NCAA statistical criteria.

The former three-way high school player had one punt out of the Eagles’ own redzone which landed in Skyhawk territory, and one which sailed for a touchback. Only two of his seven kicks were returnable for a total of 12 yards.