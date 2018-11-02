CSC men give Weber State fits with spirited effort in exhibition Division I game

The Chadron State men’s basketball team got off to a slow start offensively, falling behind 13-2 in the first eight minutes, but was competitive the rest of the way while playing NCAA Division I Weber State in an exhibition game in Ogden Thursday night.

The Eagles made just one of their first nine field goal shots, but scored nine of the next 11 points to cut the difference to just 15-11 midway in the first half.

The Wildcats led 30-21 at halftime, but Chadron State was still within single digits with nine minutes to play. The final score was 76-59.

Chadron State coach Houston Reed said he was proud of how well his team played defensively.

“We want to hang our hats on defense so we can still be competitive when we don’t shoot well,” Reed said. “We had a great experience tonight and found some things we need to work on before we open the season next week.”

Weber State’s all-star guard Jerrick Harding was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. The Eagles were led by senior transfers Dionte Champion and Charles Garvin with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Jeremy Ruffin and Michael Sparks each added eight points.

The Eagles made just 2-of-18 three-point shots while the Wildcats were 4-of-15 from behind the arc. Chadron State was 13-of-17 from the foul line and had just 13 turnovers, two fewer than Weber State, which has won 20 games each of the last two seasons.

The hosts won the rebounding battle 35-27 Thursday night. Ruffin had eight rebounds and Champion seven for the Eagles.

Chadron State’s first regular season opponents will be Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 at home. The CSC women will be playing the teams from those schools in Texas on the same dates.