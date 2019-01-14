CSC leads wire-to-wire, holds off Dixie State rally for big conference victory, 64-61

Chadron State College men’s basketball led by as many as 17, when it commanded a 26-9 first half lead at the 7:37 mark. The Eagles held on after a rally by the Trailblazers to lead 31-25 at the half, and continued to lead wire-to-wire in a 64-61 win on the road in Utah.

“When we jump out early,” said CSC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed ,” we always know the other team’s going to come back. We just looked at each possession, put the score out of our mind, and kept the game under control. After losing the Fort Lewis game, we knew we had to come back to our identity and our culture. You worry, after the heart breakers we’ve had, if these guys can keep fighting. It turns out they can.”

Dixie started the game 1-for-7 from the field and committed four turnovers in the first seven minutes as the Eagles’ lead mounted. They recovered for a 16-5 rally by hitting 5-of-10 from the floor including a pair of threes, in the final seven and a half minutes, to cut the Eagles’ halftime lead to six. CSC committed five turnovers in that span.

An apparent foot injury to CSC guard Michael Sparks in the first half gave way to more playing time for junior Jordan Mills , of Alliance in the second half. Mills knocked down 3-of-6 from the floor to corral all six of his points in nine second-half minutes.

Although neither team shot an impressive figure from the free throw line, the Trailblazers used foul shots to hang with the Eagles in the second half. Dixie outscored CSC 14 to 8 at the charity stripe, shooting 14-of-23 in the final stanza, to the Eagles’ 6-of-12.

The Trailblazers were 10 of their final 13 from the foul line, getting back to within one point at 62-61 with 21 seconds remaining. Dixie’s Andre Wilson was 5-for-7 on free throws and had a three-pointer in the home team’s last ditch effort, which came up just short. The junior guard led his team with 16 points on the night.

Meanwhile, Walker Andrew came up with a clutch bucket for the Eagles down the stretch to effectively put the game away at 62-56, and Colby Jackson’s pair of free throws clinched the final score at 64-61.

A key to the game for Chadron State was rebounds, which the Eagles led 46 to 27, pulling down 16 offensive boards to the opponents’ six.

Leading the Eagles was wing Diontae Champion , whose 13 points and eight rebounds were both tops among CSC players. Colby Jackson was second in scoring with 11, and he was out in front in assists with five.

CSC hosts its next four games in a row, with New Mexico Highlands and CSU-Pueblo coming to Chadron January 18-19. At 7-8 (5-4 RMAC) the team is now in seventh in the league, which is comprised of 16 teams.

Dixie State fell to 5-8 (3-6 RMAC) with the loss.