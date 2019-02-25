CSC hosts Western District History Day March 1

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Western District History Day will be at Chadron State College Friday, March 1. Approximately 50 students from Chadron Middle School, Chadron High School, Crawford Middle/High School, and Sioux County Schools will compete in the 13th annual event hosted at CSC.

Events, open to the public, will start at 9 a.m. and culminate with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. in the Student Center. Entries, following the theme, “Triumph and Tragedy,” will be in these categories: documentary film, free-standing or table-top exhibits, theatrical performances, research papers and websites.

Judges include CSC employees and regional residents, including Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Rangers, Chadron Public Library staff, and history enthusiasts. CSC employees Christine Fullerton, Whitney Hensley, and Laure Sinn organized the event in collaboration with retired local school teacher Moni Hourt.

The top three entries in each category qualify to compete in the state contest April 6 in Lincoln.

Location of contests

Documentaries: Student Center Scottsbluff Room

Exhibits: Student Center Ballroom

Performance: Memorial Hall Black Box Theater

Research papers: Student Center Ponderosa Room

Websites: Miller Hall Rooms 104 and 202