CSC hosting upwards of 500 high school track & field athletes Saturday

The Chadron State College indoor track and field meet for high school athletes will take place Saturday as originally scheduled, CSC coach Riley Northrup said Friday afternoon.

Because of the blizzard that blasted the Tri-State area Wednesday, there was concern whether the meet could take place. However, a combination of hard-working highway crews, the state’s snow removal equipment and sunny skies will make it possible.

“The college’s maintenance workers have gotten the streets, parking lots and sidewalks on campus cleared so they are no longer dangerous and we’ve had enough schools confirm that they will participate to have a meet,” Northrup said. “We’re setting up and getting ready.”

Northrup added that three schools which generally enter the meet notified him they will be unable to participate, so the meet won’t be as large as usual. At least 500 athletes have participated in recent years.

The field events will begin at 9 a.m. and track events at 11:30, an hour later than previously announced. The meet dates back to 1992, making this the 28thconsecutive year that the meet has taken place. Beginning in 1987, the year the Nelson Physical Activity Center opened, the Chadron Rotary Club hosted a meet.

The two meets were combined about 10 years ago. All the athletes now compete in the same class and no team scores are kept.