CSC Homecoming Royalty Crowned

CHADRON – Chadron State College Homecoming royalty were crowned Wednesday in the Student Center Ballroom. The queen is Kimberly Hernandez of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and the king is Devin Fulton of Glenrock, Wyoming.





The queen’s attendants, in no particular order, are Lelisse Umeta of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Rachel Mitchell of Riverton, Wyo., Leslie Beckman of Nampa, Idaho, and Chaona Radtke of Sidney, Neb.

The king’s attendants, in no particular order, are Trevor Link of Fort Morgan, Colo., Lukas Klueber of Rapid City, S.D., T.J. Aanenson of Curtis, Neb., and Joel Schroeder of Paxton, Neb.

Bedsheet poster winners are: Plainswalkers Club, most humorous, The International Club, most school spirit, and Zeta Alpha Kappa, people’s choice.