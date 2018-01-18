CSC Grad. Wiseman Honored In Poster Design Contest

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON –Chadron State College graduate Cait Wiseman’s poster design earned honorable mention in a recent contest by the University and College Designers Association (UCDA).

A panel of design educators from across North America reviewed the contest’s 11 entries and awarded a single first prize and five honorable mentions.

CSC Art Professor Mary Donahue, who has been a member of UCDA for years and has attended its Design Educators Conference, said she discovered Wiseman’s award while reading her copy of UCDA’s “Designer” magazine.

“She has a good eye for design and was one of an excellent group of graphic design students in the upper level graphic design classes last year. We used the poster design contest as one of our assignments. One of my colleagues pointed out that many of the contest judges were from much bigger schools so that is gratifying,” Donahue said of Wiseman.

Wiseman, a native of Agoura Hills, California, graduated in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Art and Graphic Design in May 2017. Wiseman said she was excited and flattered by the award.

“I had never entered any type of artistic contest prior to this one. With my design, I really wanted to convey the message that only you are responsible for your future and that you can make it anything you want it to be if you are willing to put in the time and effort that is required for your education,” Wiseman said.

She added her art and design educators played a big role in helping her develop the confidence to pursue a career in design. She owns and operates Wildflower Design in Whitney, Nebraska.

“Art and design educators make a powerful impact on their students, an important one that truly could change someone’s life forever,” Wiseman said.