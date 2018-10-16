CSC Friends And Family Day Weekend Starts Friday



By CSC College Relations

Chadron State College’s Friends and Family Weekend starts Friday with a wide variety of activities including athletic competitions, facility tours, a faculty recital, planetarium shows and social gatherings. Information about athletic events and tickets is available at chadroneagles.com. The full schedule of events follows.

Friday

4 to 6 p.m.: Event Information Booth in the Chicoine Center Lobby. Event agenda and campus maps available.

5 p.m.: Tours of the Con Marshall Press Box and the Verne and Erma Lewellen and Family Hospitality Room start at the south gate to the Don Beebe Stadium.

6 p.m.: CSC Women’s Volleyball at the Chicoine Center.

7 p.m.: Chamber Music Recital in the Sandoz Center’s Chicoine Atrium. Faculty members from the University of Nebraska-Kearney join CSC’s Dr. Brooks Hafey for a performance of Claude Debussy’s music for violin, cello and piano. The recital is free and open to the public.

7 to 9 p.m.: Star and Science Party in the Math and Science Building. Tours and activities include Planetarium shows at 7 and 8 p.m. and, weather permitting, outdoor star viewing at 8 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. to noon: Event Information Booth in the Chicoine Center Lobby. Event agenda and campus maps available.

10:30 a.m. to noon: Football Jersey Rental at the South Gate of the Don Beebe Stadium. Proceeds benefit the CSC Music Department. Fans are encouraged to reserve jerseys in advance.

10:30 to noon: Pre-Game Tailgate Brunch at the Chicoine Center. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Noon: Football game vs. Dixie State at Elliott Field.

3 to 4 p.m.: Residence Hall Open House at The Hub south of High Rise. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and meet other CSC families and residents.

Post-Game Gathering: Head Football Coach Jay Long offers a post-game review at the Country Kitchen.

4 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball vs. Colorado School of Mines at the Chicoine Center.

6 p.m.: CSC Athletics’ scholarship fundraiser in the Student Center Ballroom. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.qtego.net/qlink/chadron.