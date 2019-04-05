CSC Football Spring Camp Report: Holst eager to run electric Eagle offense this fall

By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

Chadron State has a little over a week left of spring football camp to build toward fall kickoff and it’s easy to feel the excitement from Eagles junior quarterback Dalton Holst about what the offense could accomplish this upcoming season. He gave us a practice report Thursday evening and is using each and every practice to continue to get better, especially under new coordinators.

Holst is the clear-cut starter heading into the fall after two brilliant seasons that have him in position to easily eclipse 5,000 career yards on opening night at Black Hills State. Now being the obvious choice as QB1, he knows the competition he battled through in the past helped him develop and he’s enjoying the competition from his teammates and back-up Tyler Hyland as the entire group seeks to help each other improve and be ready when called upon.



Holst lines up to take the snap at spring practice next to running back Stevann Brown as offensive coordinator Logan Masters looks on.

Having observed several practices, I’ve seen Holst really hitting his targets accurately as he’s developed a strong chemistry with a dangerously talented receiving corps. Whether it’s deep shots down field or underneath routes and quick passes to keep the chains moving, Holst leads a group ready to bust out even bigger in 2019 with a handful of years together in the CSC program.

One adjustment Holst is navigating through in the spring is having new protectors up front. As we noted earlier this week there is competition to fill three departed seniors’ spots on the offensive line, and Holst says through spring ball his offensive line is keeping him from feeling too much heat from the Eagle D.

The competitive fire at practice has been ample. At times you’d think the Eagles were out there practicing against an RMAC rival with the fiery energy and smack-talk that comes with strapping on the pads and hitting in competitive O vs. D situations. That’s something that comes naturally in the football world though and the Eagles use it as motivation knowing it helps make every Eagle better.



The quarterbacks gather around offensive coordinator Logan Masters

We will continue to have more coverage from spring football camp on Panhandle Post including a live play-by-play broadcast of the Spring Game on April 13 on KQSK and KAAQ. For photos, stories and videos from practice follow Dave on Twitter @DMCbroadcasting.