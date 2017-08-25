CSC Football Opponent Preview: CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, we’ll look at the CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves who will come to Chadron to end the regular season



Week 11: CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves

Site: Chadron, NE

Date: November 11

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: CSU-Pueblo 27, Chadron State 14

Chadron State came into its final game of the season with a mindset to upset their arch-rivals on the road and finish strong. The Eagles ambushed Pueblo early scoring twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead on a Jack Dobyns touchdown catch and Derek Jackson one yard scoring run.

CSC’s pressure on Pueblo quarterback Rex Dausin early forced the ThunderWolves to make a change and insert AJ Thompson after Dausin started 1/9 with an interception.

The Thunderwolves answered CSC’s two touchdowns with a pair of second quarter scores on an 82-yard pick-six and 23-yard TD catch by Larry Clark that led to a 14-13 CSC lead at halftime.

The score went unchanged until early in the fourth when Clark caught a three-yard pass from Thompson to give Pueblo its first lead at 21-14. The ThunderWolves secured its eighth win of the year after recovering a fumbled CSC punt return, which led to Morgan Smith recovering his own running back’s fumble a few plays later in the end zone for a touchdown and the 27-14 lead with just over a minute to play.

It wasn’t much of an offensive game with both teams struggling to put up yardage. Pueblo outgained CSC 286-197 in total yards and CSC’s season came to a close at 3-8.

The 2017 ThunderWolves

Year-in and year-out the ThunderWolves are perennial picks at or near the top of the RMAC in the pre-season coaches poll. It’s no different this year with CSU-P garnering four first-place votes and a total of 93, one more vote than Colorado Mesa as the favorite to win the conference.

Linebacker Brandon Payer is the pre-season Defensive Player of the Year and one of three on the pre-season defensive team.

CSU-Pueblo loves to run the football and stop the run. They’ll be keying on big rushing days again this fall with the most experienced offensive line in the conference returning. Pre-season all-conference lineman Corbin Feenstra talks about the group and blocking for explosive backs like Bernard McDondle.

McDondle is on the pre-season all-RMAC team after being limited to just five games last fall because of injury but he was still able to chew up nearly 760 yards. He’s eager to run behind an all-senior offensive line.

Pueblo has hired a new defensive coordinator after seeing its prior DC head to West Texas A&M to become head coach. Pueblo Head Coach John Wristen talks about the change and how it could impact the ThunderWolves defense.