CSC Football Opponent Preview: Colorado Mines Orediggers

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, we’ll look at Colorado School of Mines.



Week 9: Colorado Mines Orediggers

Site: Elliott Field – Chadron, NE

Date: October 28

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: Colorado Mines 40, Chadron State 14

After back-to-back wins including a huge road victory the week prior at South Dakota Mines 37-33, Chadron State came into Golden with momentum and looking to upset one of the top teams in America.

The Eagles began the game with a terrific opening drive deep into Mines territory but an interception at the CSM 15-yard line kept CSC out of the end zone. Mines then went on to score three touchdowns in roughly nine minutes of game time to lead 19-0 early in the second quarter. With under five minutes to play in the half CSC got its first points on a Matt Vinson-to-Jackson Dickerson 16-yard touchdown strike to close the gap to 19-7. The Orediggers answered with the nation’s top touchdown catcher, Brody Oliver, hauling in his second of the half for a 26-7 Mines lead at the break. Touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters put Mines up 40-7 before CSC got its final score of the day from Cody Paul on a four-yard run.

Turnovers were a big difference in the game with CSC throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. Mines excelled on third down converting 10-of-16 and dominated time of possession by over 11 minutes.

Justin Dvorak would go on to win the Harlon Hill Trophy after the season and threw for 384 yards and five scores while being picked off just once.

The win put Mines at 7-2 and sent CSC to 3-6 with two games left in the season against arch rivals Black Hills State and CSU-Pueblo.

The 2017 Orediggers

Colorado Mines is expected to have another stellar season in Golden despite the loss of all-everything quarterback Justin Dvorak to graduation. The RMAC pre-season coaches poll has the Orediggers #3 and received three first-place votes.

Mines has ten quarterbacks rostered in fall camp. Junior Cody Limmer is the only one that saw game action last fall throwing for 94 yards on 11 completions. Head Coach Gregg Brandon on how the Orediggers move forward without Dvorak taking the snaps.

The biggest offensive weapon returning is pre-season All-RMAC wide receiver Brody Oliver who led all divisions of college football in touchdowns last year with 26. Coach Brandon says there’s more than just Oliver for defenses to worry about with his offense however.

Mines may have lost a lot of talent but Coach Brandon is excited about the level of returnees and how the program is being built for the long haul.