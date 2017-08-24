CSC Football Opponent Preview: Black Hills State

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, we’ll look at the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets



Week 10: Black Hills State Yellow Jackets

Site: Spearfish, SD

Date: November 4

Kickoff: 12:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: BHSU 21, Chadron State 19

Experiencing a season of turnaround from 0-11 to 6-3 with two games left in the season BHSU came to Elliott Field with high confidence it could snap a losing streak to Chadron State that dated back to the mid-1980’s. In a low scoring game despite nearly 700 yards of total offense combined, BH beat CSC thanks to several turnovers and a pounding rushing attack 21-19.

Phydell Paris carried the ball 38 times for 164 yards and a score to carry the Yellow Jacket offense that struggled in the passing game. Ryan Hommel connected on just seven of his 23 passes for 78 yards and CSC intercepted three of his throws.

The Eagles gave those takeaways back though with five interceptions thrown by Matt Vinson, who otherwise moved the ball well with 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Two of Vinson’s picks were big momentum plays for the Jackets being returned for touchdowns.

With under a minute to play in the game and BH clinging to a 14-12 lead Vinson’s first pass of a new drive was picked and returned for a score to give BH a 21-12 cushion. The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds giving CSC the ball at midfield and with nine seconds left Vinson connected with Matt Reader for the second time in the end zone to make it 21-19. The Eagles had a shot for an onside kick try, but it was recovered by the Jackets who took a knee for their first victory in the series in 30 years.

The 2017 Yellow Jackets

The expectation level is much higher this fall with Black Hills State claiming the #5 spot in the RMAC pre-season coaches poll. What was a young team that went 0-11 in 2015 is now a very experienced group looking to challenge for the RMAC crown.

KQSK Sports Director Dave Collins and Black Hills State Head Coach John Reiners visited during RMAC Football Media Day to breakdown the turnaround season, look at the 2017 Jackets and talk about last year’s rivalry game in Chadron with an eye on this year’s match-up in Spearfish.