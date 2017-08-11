CSC Football Opponent Preview: Adams State Grizzlies

Chadron State kicks off the 2017 season September 2 and leading up to kickoff we’ll be looking ahead at who the Eagles will be facing in our annual opponent preview series. Today, the Adams State Grizzlies.



Week 4: Adams State Grizzlies

Site: Don Beebe Stadium – Chadron, NE

Date: September 23

Kickoff: 1:00

Radio: 97.5 & 105.9 FM

Internet Stream: panhandlepost.com



Last Year’s Game: Adams State 31, Chadron State 30

In a game of two completely different halves of football ASU outlasted CSC in a wild 31-30 affair in Alamosa sending the Eagles to 1-3 and giving the Grizzlies its first win.

CSC came out raging in the first quarter with several quarterback pressures and a pair of touchdowns in the first nine minutes for a 13-0 lead. Freshman kicker Will Morgan drilled a 41-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead and by halftime it was 23-7 CSC.

An early third quarter touchdown run from freshman back-up quarterback Stetson Stallworth got the Grizz to within 23-14 and after an 11-play drive and 39-yard field goal at 6:51 in the quarter it was a one-score game, 23-17 and momentum had shifted to ASU.

The teams traded touchdown passes and trailing 30-24 with just under eight minutes to play in the game, Addie Brown ran a punt back 91 yards for a touchdown and a shocking 31-30 ASU lead.

CSC had a final chance to steal it back in the final three minutes after Brady Turek’s key interception at the Eagle 35 killed ASU’s drive. The Eagles drove the ball to the ASU seven yard line and with seven seconds left had a chance to win it with a field goal, but Morgan’s kick sailed wide right and ASU escaped with a one-point win.

The 2017 Grizzlies

Expectations from around the conference aren’t very high for Adams State in 2017. The pre-season poll has the Grizzlies checking in at #10 but there are some dangerous offensive threats, particularly at wide receiver, that could see the Grizzlies beat those expectations.

The series shifts back to Chadron State this fall, a friendly atmosphere to the home team in CSC’s 26-0 shutout two seasons ago. The Eagles will have this game highlighted on the schedule as a revenge contest after the heartbreak of last year in Alamosa.

Head Coach Timm Rosenbach enters his third season leading the Grizzlies and talks about the youth this year’s team will have.

https://www.panhandlepost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Timm-on-Youth.mp3

Junior Wide Receiver Chad Hovasse is a pre-season All-RMAC pick and one of the top returning players in the conference. He talks about having senior quarterback Jorge Hernandez returning and the QB competition in Grizzly fall camp.

Adams State signed what is believed to be the first female football scholarship athlete in Division II history in kicker Becca Longo. Coach Rosenbach talks about her prospects of kicking for the Grizzlies this fall.