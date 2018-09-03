CSC Fall Music Performance Schedule Set

By Kelsey R. Brummels, CSC College Relations

The Chadron State College Music Department has several performances scheduled during the fall semester. All events are free and open to the public.

On Sept. 9, Dr. Brooks Hafey, assistant professor of music, opens the schedule with a piano recital at 3 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center’s Chicoine Atrium. This will be the fourth of five performances by Hafey featuring Claude Debussy’s work.

As part of Hafey’s Debussy project, guest artists from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Dr. Ting-Lan Chen, violinist, and Dr. Noah Turner Rogoff, cellist, will join Hafey Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Chicoine Atrium.

The final installment of Hafey’s five-piece Debussy series will be Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium.

A faculty guitar recital by Dr. Mckay Tebbs, assistant professor of music, is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Chicoine Atrium.

Another performance of Debussy’s work, performed by Bobby Pace, music accompanist, and guest artist Nicole Lemoine Johnson, will take place during a Nov. 3 dual-piano concert in the Memorial Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The CSC Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform under the direction of Dr. John Wojcik, associate professor of music, in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

The CSC Concert Choir and the Chadron Community Choir will perform at the Chadron Arts Center Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Dr. Joel Schreuder, professor of music, will lead the vocal ensemble.

A composers’ concert featuring new works written by CSC music faculty and students will be Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Chicoine Atrium.

The Jazz Band and Vocal Jazz group will perform Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Dr. Michael Stephens, associate professor of music, and Schreuder, will lead the ensembles.

The music program’s large ensembles will perform for a holiday concert in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tebb’s guitar students will perform selections on guitar and bass during a showcase Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Chicoine Atrium.

Students guitar and keyboard ensembles will perform Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. Tebbs and Hafey will direct the ensembles.

Information about all CSC music events is online.