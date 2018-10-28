CSC eliminated from RMAC postseason contention, 3-1 at Black Hills State

Brooke Gardner had a season high 22 kills for the Eagles, but Black Hills State rallied after a set one loss to defeat the Eagles in four sets Saturday night, 25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 18-25.

“Black Hills played a good game tonight,” Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. “Our effort was there, but our energy level was low. It was completely different from our last match against them at home.”

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 8-17 overall and 6-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on the season.

The Yellow Jackets hit .270 and Ellise Lech recorded a team high 16 kills and 22 digs to help the Yellow Jackets defeat the Eagles. Sierra Stugelmeyer had 11 kills and Jadie DeLange hit a match high .429 with 10 kills to help Black Hills State earn the victory.

Valerie Blake had 18 digs for the Yellow Jackets and Jessy Hibl and Laurel Lech had 12 and 11 respectively. Makayla Bell had a match high six blocks.

In set one, the Eagles fell behind 16-13 but managed to tie the score at 16 before rallying to win.

Gardner hit .265 and Shelby Schouten finished with 15 kills while hitting .333 to lead the Eagles. Setter Madison Webb once again finished with a double-double with 45 assists and 13 digs.

Ashton Burditt led the team with 27 digs, followed by Karli Noble with 16 and Mickey Trimble and Aracely Hernandez each with 11.

Timmi Keisel had a team high two blocks, after the Eagles finished with only one the night before against South Dakota School of Mines. CSC was without Chandler Hageman during the weekend due to an injury, who leads the team with 67 blocks.

“Chandler makes a big difference, but we have to be able to respond to her being out as a team,” Mullis said.

CSC closes its season next Thursday and Friday as they travel to Denver to face Metropolitan State University. Both matches are set to being at 7 p.m.