CSC Eclipse Photo Gallery

Chadron State College students view the 99.6 percent total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near a Residence Life Association gathering east of the Student Center. (Photo by Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)
Chadron State College student Ashley Milburn of Arvada, Colo., views the Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse with safety glasses. (Photo by Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)
Jaz Lussetto of Bridgeport, Neb., left, and Vanessa Chaparro of Imperial, Neb., view the 99.6 percent total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, east of the Student Center. (Photo by Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)
Kyle Dietsche of Sheridan, Wyo., right,takes a photo of, from left, Christian Miller of Scottsbluff, Neb., Katelyn Dennis of Omaha, Neb., Cody Cooper of Gothenburg, Neb., and Emily Still of Scottsbluff, Neb., while they view the 99.6 percent total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, east of the Student Center. (Photo by Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)
