CSC Eagles win opening match at Pitt State tournament

The Chadron State College volleyball earned their first win of the season Friday, after defeating the Christian Brothers Bucs in four sets, before falling to tourney host, the Pittsburg State Gorillas, in three sets.

Against the Bucs, the Eagles hit for their best percentage of the season at .261, with an impressive percentage of .364 in set one. Senior Madison Webb produced 13 assists to lead the attack in the set while junior Shelby Schouten led the team with five kills and a .833 hit percentage.

After winning set one, 25-20, the Bucs came back to win set two, 25-20.

In set three and four, the Eagles continued their aggressive ways at the net, winning 25-20 and 25-21.

Head Coach Riann Mullis was very impressed with her team’s effort.

“The girls fought hard today,” Mullis said. “Our serve pass was more consistent and our hitters were ready and available when we needed them.”

Multiple players produced impressive numbers for CSC. Webb finished with 41 assists while junior Brooke Gardner and freshman Aracely Hernandez recorded 16 kills each. Hernandez hit for an excellent .378. Schouten finished with eleven kills while junior libero Ashton Burditt had 23 digs. Freshman Chandler Hageman recorded seven blocks.

Against the Gorillas, the Eagles once again had a strong net presence, hitting for their second-best mark of the season.

In set one, after being down 21-14, CSC rallied to bring the deficit to 21-19, before the two teams went point for point, resulting in the Gorillas winning 25-22.

Set two and three saw the Eagles hold early leads, but Pitt State rallied in both to win 25-20 and 25-22 respectively. In set three, after the teams were tied it at 22, the Gorillas scored three straight points to win.

Gardner led the team with 14 kills while Webb had 33 assists and Burditt finished with 19 digs.

“We implemented what we worked on in practice this week but still need to work on our consistency,” Mullis said. “If we limit our free balls and soft errors our consistency will be fine.”

The Eagles return to action on Saturday at 10 a.m., as they face Northwestern Oklahoma State before closing the tournament against Cameron.