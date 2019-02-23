CSC Eagles Booster Club event Monday will provide coach updates, recruiting plans

Chadron State College Athletics and the CSC Eagles Booster Club will host fans and community members at Country Kitchen in Chadron on Monday, February 25, at 5:30 p.m., as CSC athletics head coaches pass along the latest info on their teams and athletes. Each CSC head coach will discuss their ongoing, and upcoming seasons, including fall sport recruiting and plans for the spring.

The winter seasons are reaching a peak as both basketball teams as well as wrestling and track & field barrel towards their postseasons and softball, golf, and rodeo get ready to hit full swing again. In addition, construction on the outdoor track facility is expected to begin very soon.

Both basketball teams have their regular season finales next week, and the men’s team remains in contention for a conference tournament appearance. Wrestling will compete at regionals over the weekend and have its assignments for the NCAA meet by next week. Track and field competes at the conference championships, and softball opens up league play.

The CSC Eagles Booster Club will provide a limited supply of appetizers, and drinks and other food can be purchased from the bar or the menu.