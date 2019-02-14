CSC drug and alcohol counseling courses approved, scholarships offered

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

Chadron State College

CHADRON – Seven undergraduate counseling courses offered at Chadron State College have been approved by Nebraska Health and Human Services as academic training for individuals seeking licensure as a Provisional Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (PLADC).

Professor Dr. Susan Schaeffer said the online undergraduate courses approved in June 2018 are the result of a long process by CSC supported by the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN).

A one-time BHECN grant of $20,000 is available for 10 undergraduate students to complete the courses for PLADC. The deadline is May 1 and scholarship applications are available from Schaeffer at susschaeffer@csc.edu.

“In the past, these courses were approved on a case-by-case basis. This development streamlines the process for anyone pursuing the licensure,” Schaeffer said.

Health and Human Services requires applicants for a provisional license to complete a minimum of 270 clock hours of education related to the knowledge and skills of alcohol and drug counseling. After completing the courses, applicants are responsible for completing supervised practical training leading to the Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor credential.

The amount of training hours required corresponds to the applicant’s level of education, whether a high school diploma, a GED or a bachelor’s degree.

Seven undergraduate CSC courses totaling 18 credit hours and offered in Fall 2019 are approved to meet the education requirement. They are: Addiction Counseling Theories and Techniques (COUN 121), Addiction Counseling Ethics and Diversity (COUN 123), Addiction Counseling with Groups (COUN 125), Lifespan Development (COUN 127), Medical and Psychosocial Aspects of Alcohol/Drug Use, Abuse, and Addiction (COUN 131), Clinical Addiction Treatment Issues (COUN 133), and Alcohol/Drug Assessment, Case Planning, and Management (COUN 135).