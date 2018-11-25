CSC drops weekend opener at UNK, faces Fort Hays State Sunday

The University of Nebraska-Kearney made 25 free-throws in Kearney on Saturday evening, while downing the Eagles 72-52 in a non-conference matchup.

The loss drops CSC to 1-3 overall and the Lopers improve to 2-2.

A strong second quarter helped the Lopers pull away from the Eagles. Both teams struggled from the field, with CSC shooting 27 percent and UNK 35 percent in the quarter, but the Lopers managed to force six turnovers and make four more shots on nine more attempts.

CSC never once led as Kearney started the game with two layups.

In the game, CSC had 24 turnovers, three below its season average, with UNK turning them into 29 points.

Taryn Foxen led the Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds and Savannah Weidauer had 11 points. Freshman Jori Peters recorded four assists to lead the team.

Kelsey Sanger led the Lopers with 19 points while shooting 57 percent. Shiloh McCool had 13 points for UNK and a match high 12 rebounds.

As a team, CSC shot 36 percent and the Lopers 40 percent. Thirty-seven of the Eagles points came from the bench.

Chadron State will play in Kearney again tomorrow, as they face the Tigers of Fort Hays State. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).