CSC drops RMAC softball opener to Metro

Darby McGhee threw a two hitter and struck out eight batters for MSU-Denver Saturday afternoon as the Roadrunners defeated Chadron State 13-1.

After leaving the bases loaded to end the first, Metro exploded for five runs in second inning. Eagle starting pitcher Gabby Russell allowed six hits and all five runs, before being replaced by Cassidy Horn , who recorded the final two outs.

MSU-Denver scored two more runs in the top of the third, after Laney Sheppard and Rebecca Gonzales both drove in a run on doubles.

The Eagles lone run was scored on an error by the Roadrunners catcher trying to catch Kendyl Moody stealing, allowing pinch-runner Lauren Renck to advance home.

In the final inning, Metro proceeded to score six runs off five hits. Dallas Magnusson entered the circle and recorded the final three outs.

Alyssa Geist and Moody recorded the lone hits for the Eagles.

CSC’s Russell took the loss for the Eagles, going to 0-4 on the season. McGhee improved to 2-3. The Eagles did not register a strikeout in the loss.

Chadron State went to 3-8 overall and 0-1 in RMAC play while MSU-Denver improves to 5-8 and 1-0 in conference play.

Metro and CSC are scheduled to play a triple-header tomorrow, with the first pitch being thrown at 10 a.m., weather permitting.