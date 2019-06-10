CSC cowgirl opens National College Finals Rodeo with fast time

By: Con Marshall

Chadron State College cowgirl Quincy Segelke got the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper off to a great start Sunday evening.

The junior from Brush, Colo., caught her calf in 2.1 seconds during the first go-round of the breakaway to share first place in the event. Taylor Munsell of Northwest Oklahoma State also caught her calf in 2.1 seconds. Nine more completed their runs in 2.5 seconds or under, so the competition is tight. Altogether, 28 of the 50 entries caught their calves, but the remaining 22 came up empty. Segelke will be making her second run early this (Monday) morning, but won’t make her third run until Friday night.

Chadron State bull rider Miles Englebert of Edgemont also got the finals rodeo off to a good start. He scored 72.5 points to rank seventh among the 14 contestants who rode their first bull. Twenty-seven other bull riders were bucked off before the eight-second whistle sounded.

The top bullriding scores were posted by a couple of Texans. Dayton Swearingen of Panola College at Carthrage and Colton Frantzlan of West Texas College at Snyder each scored 82 points on Sunday during “Broncs, Bulls and Breakaway. Englebert also will be back in action today (Monday) during the second go-round.

Chadron State’s third contestant on Sunday in Casper, Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., rode his bareback, but didn’t draw a good horse and scored just 61.5 points to rank 25th among the 29 bareback contestants. He’ll be trying to make a lot of ground in the standings the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, senior Kalane Anders of Bayard will make his first run in the steer wrestling during today’s slack. Both Anders and Bloomquist were the Central Rocky Mountain Region champions in their events this past year.