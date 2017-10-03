CSC Cowboy Wins Steer Wrestling at Lamar Rodeo

Chadron State College cowboy Kalen Anders won the steer wrestling and three teammates were the runners-up in their events at the Lamar College rodeo this past weekend.

Anders is a junior from Bayard. He won the first go-round of steer wrestling at Lamar in 4.3 seconds and was third in the finals on Sunday in 5.4 seconds, good enough for top honors in the event.

Those placing second for coach Dustin Luper’s team were Jayde Adkins of Broken Bow, barrel racing; Hank Jackson of Lingle, Wyo., bull riding; and Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., bareback riding.

Adkins placed second in the first go-round of the barrels in 18.16 seconds and fifth in the finals in 17.82 seconds.

Jackson was fourth in the opening go-round of bull riding with 64 points and tied for first in the championship go-round with 69.

Moon tied for second and third in the first go-round of bareback riding and was second in the finals with 78 points to claim his runner-up honors.

Two CSC cowgirls also earned points by finishing among the top six in their events. Hannah Harwager of Stapleton, Neb., had identical times of 2.8 seconds to place third in breakaway roping and Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., was sixth in goat tying in 9.0 and 8.8 seconds.

Jacey Thompson, a freshman at Eastern Wyoming College who formerly lived near Whitney, was second in goat tying with times of 7.9 and 7.6 seconds. She won the event at the Chadron State rodeo two weeks ago.

The fourth rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this fall will be this coming weekend at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.