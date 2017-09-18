CSC Cowboy Wins Saddle Bronc Riding at Home Rodeo

By: Con Marshall

Led by senior Cody Trump’s first championship of his college career, members of the Chadron State College rodeo team got the 2017-18 season off to a solid start during their home rodeo this past weekend. The rodeo, which had 566 contestants from 14 schools, opened the season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

Trump won the saddle bronc riding by earning 66 and 67 points during his two trips out of the chute. He was one of nine Chadron State entries to place among the top six in their events.

Three of the CSC placewinners were bull riders. Chasen Cole, the defending Central Rocky Mountain Region champion, was the runner-up, Ethan Lesiak was third and Buck Butterfield fifth.

Kalen Anders took third for Chadron State in tie down roping and three more members of coach Dustin Luper’s team finished fourth in their events. They are Rowdy Moon in bareback riding, Hannah Hostulter in breakaway roping and Brandi Cwach in goat tying.

In addition, Prestyn Novak was a member of the fifth place team roping entry.

Led by the all-around winners, Gillette College won both team titles by wide margins.

The Gillette cowgirls rolled up 405 points while Eastern Wyoming was the runner-up with 205 points, Colorado State-Pueblo was third with 160 and Chadron State fourth with 105.

The Gillette cowboy finished with 560 points, Laramie County Community College was second with 410 and Chadron State third with 370, five more than Sheridan College.

Gillette’s Quincy Segelke was the breakaway roping winner with a pair of 2.5-second runs and also placed in both goat tying and barrel racing to reap the all-around cowgirl honors. Seth Anderson placed second in tie down roping and was on the fourth place team roping duo to take the all-around cowboy title.

Besides Trump, other cowboys who won events are Hunter Carlson of Sheridan, bareback riding; Austin Hurlburt of LCCC, tie down roping; Thomas Davis of Central Wyoming College, steer wrestling; Kody Aldrich of Otero College, bull riding; and Kellan Johnson of Gillette and Trey Yates of Casper College, team roping.

Cowgirls winning monogrammed jackets in addition to Segelke in breakaway roping were Riley Addington of Gillette in barrel racing and Jacey Thompson of Eastern Wyoming in goat tying.

A freshman at the Torrington college, Thompson lived in the Whitney area until about two years ago when her family moved across the state line into Wyoming. The Thompsons now have a Yoder address.

The top six in each of the events follows:

Men’s team standings—1, Gillette College, 560 points; 2, Laramie County, 410; 3, Chadron State, 370; 4, Sheridan College, 365; 5, Casper College, 320; 6, Central Wyoming, 315.

Bareback riding—1, Hunter Carlson, Sheridan, 73-76, 149 points; 2, Brock Wahlert, Wyoming, 70-72, 142; 3, Cole Reiner, Sheridan, 68-72, 140; 4, Rowdy Moon, Chadron, 70-69, 139; 5, Chance Ames, Sheridan, 65-71, 136; 6, Thomas Davis, Central Wyoming, 65-71, 131.

Saddle bronc riding—1, Cody Trump, Chadron, 66-67, 133 points; 2, Carter Elshere, Gillette, 66-65, 131; 3, K’s Thompson, Sheridan, 67-60, 127; 4, Mason Mardesich, Otero, 64-61, 125; 5, Houston Brown, LCCC, 73-0, 73; 6, Hayden Petsch, LCCC, 71-0, 71.

Tie down roping—1, Austin Hurlburt, LCCC, 9.8-10.4, 20.2 seconds; 2, Seth Andersen, Gillette, 9.5-11.2, 20.7; 3, Kalen Anders, Chadron, 9.6-12.1, 21.7; 4, Myles Kenzy, Gillette, 12.2-11.7, 23.9; 5, JD Kirwin, Gillette, 12.4-11.6, 24.0; 6, Jace Staudt, Northeast, 12.4-12-4, 24.8.

Steer wrestling—1, Thomas Davis, Central Wyoming, 4.9-5.4, 10.3 seconds; 2, Tate Mathis, LCCC, 6.1-5.6, 11.7; 3, Brady Thurston, Central Wyoming, 4.8-7.6, 12.4; 4, Taylor Davidson, Central Wyoming, 6.3-6.2; 12.5; 5, Braydon Kalkowski, LCCC, 5.4-7.4, 12.8; 6, J.D. Draper, LCCC, 6.6-7.2, 13.8.

Team roping—1, Kellan Johnson, Gillette, and Trey Yates, Casper, 6.3-6.0, 12.3 seconds; 2, Wheaton Williams and Jerren Johnson, Casper, 5.7-7.8, 13.5; 3, Bryer Wadhams and Trevor Schnaufer, Eastern Wyoming, 9.7-5.9, 15.6; 4, Cooper White and Seth Anderson, Gillette, 7.2-11,7, 18.9; 5, Jon Peterson, Gillette, and Prestyn Novak, Chadron, 11.7-10.9, 22.6; 6, Canton Afdahl and Logan Milligan, Eastern Wyoming, 7.7-0, 7.7.

Bull riding—1, Kody Aldrich, Otero, 85-0, 85 points; 2, Chasen Cole, Chadron, 84-0, 84; 3, Ethan Lesiak, 80-0, 80; 4, Ty Bertrand, Casper, 77-0, 77; 5, Buck Butterfield, Chadron, 73-0, 73; 6, Dillon Micheel, Otero, 65-0, 65.

Women’s team standings—1, Gillette College, 405 points ; 2, Eastern Wyoming, 205; 3, Colorado State-Pueblo, 160; 4, Chadron State, 105. 5, Northeastern Junior College, 90; 6 tie, LCCC and Central Wyoming, 80.

Breakaway roping—1, Quincy Segelke, Gillette, 2.5-2.5, 5.0 seconds; 2, Teisha Coffield, CSU-Pueblo, 2.7-2.7, 5.4; 3, Sydney Graff, LCC, 2.9-2.7, 5.6; 4, Hannah Hostulter, Chadron, 2.8-3.3, 6.1; 5, Caydee Johnson, LCC, 3.0-12.4, 15.4, 6, Deni Lou Johnson, Central Wyoming, 2.7-0, 2.7.

Barrel racing—1, Riley Addington, Gillette, 16.56-16.35, 32.91 seconds ; 2, Emmy O’Connell, Gillette, 16.93-16.71, 33.64; 3, Siarra Johnson, Casper, 17.64-16.51. 34.15; 4, Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming, 17.40-16.80, 34.20; 5, Megan Turek, LCCC, 17.49-16.98, 34.47; 6, Quincy Segelke, Gillette, 17.26-17.29, 34.55.

Goat tying—1, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 7.0-7.3, 14.3 seconds; 2, Taylour Latham, Gillette, 7.0-8.0, 15.0; 3, Faith Hoffman, Northeastern, 7.8-7.5, 15.3; 4, Brandi Cwach, Chadron, 7.9-8.1, 16.0; 5, Quincy Segelke, Gillette, 7.5-8.7, 16.2; 6 tie, Teisha Coffield, CSU-Pueblo, 7.8-8.5, 16.3, and Ashten Marchant, Lamar, 7.4-8.9, 16.3.