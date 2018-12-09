CSC controls first half, Foxen pours in 33 points but Regis rallies for win

Despite Taryn Foxen’s 33 points, the Regis Rangers used a strong third quarter to defeat Chadron State, 81-68 on Saturday.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Rangers improve to 5-3 and 1-2 in the conference.

“We didn’t play a complete game tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We competed a lot better than we did last night though.”

The Eagles held a 35-29 halftime lead, but were outscored 26-11 in the third quarter by the Rangers.

Compared to last night when Chadron State didn’t make a single three, the Eagles made four in the first half against the Rangers and finished 7-14 for 50 percent. CSC shot 56 percent in the first quarter and 33 in the second, helping them build a 26-16 lead with 7:04 remaining.

The Rangers opened the second half on a 13-2 run and took the lead for good after a Morgan Ducklow three pointer gave them a 39-37 lead.

As a team, the Eagles only had 14 turnovers but were outrebounded by 10. Both teams shot 44 percent from the field.

Along with Foxen’s 33 points, she finished with a team high eight rebounds and shot 55 percent from the field and 5-6 from three. McKenna McClintic was the next leading scorer for CSC with eight.

“Taryn showed tonight that she is absolutely capable of scoring,” Raymer said.

Jaz’Myne Snipes had a game high 24 points for the Rangers, while shooting 10-12 from the field. Elly Walters finished with 14 points and Alex Nelson and Ducklow each had 13.

The Eagles return home to face Western Colorado of Gunnison on Saturday, the 15th at 5:30 p.m., in the Chicoine Center.