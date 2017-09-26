CSC Celebrates ‘There’s No Place Like Home-Coming’

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Homecoming royalty were crowned in the Student Center Ballroom Wednesday, Sept. 20. The queen is Gabi Perez of Sioux City, Iowa, and the king is John Murphy of Harrison, Nebraska.

Perez has participated in the Nearly Naked Mile for four years. She is an Admissions Ambassador, is a member of the Cheer team, involved with Project Strive TRiO and belongs to the Love Your Melon Club.

Murphy is the president of Blue Key, a member of “The Eagle” staff, an Admissions Ambassador, works for parking and safety, athletic events, and in the Sports Information department.

The king’s attendants are T.J. Aanenson of Lincoln, Neb., Blake Hansen of Chadron, Isaac Langan of McCook, Neb., and Gregg Peterson of Highlands Ranch, Colo. The queen’s attendants are Courtney Anderson of Hastings, Neb., Chelsea Haynes of Auburn, Neb., Kimberly Hernandez of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Chaona Radtke of Sidney, Neb.

During the coronation ceremony, bed sheet poster winners were also announced. They are The Student Center Pit for humor, Zeta Alpha Kappa for People’s Choice, Plainswalkers for School Spirit and United for Originality.

On Friday, four families received the Family Tree Award and four alumni were honored at a luncheon.

Cool, rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirits of students participating in the Homecoming parade Saturday. Winning floats in the parade are: Community and Overall Best, Pine Ridge Job Corp, Campus Club, Zeta Alpha Kappa, and Campus Non-Club, Child Development Center.

Following the football team’s decisive win over Adams State Saturday, Chadron State Foundation, CSC officials and friends and donors participated in a ground breaking ceremony for the Sports Complex.

Photos of Homecoming week activities can be viewed in CSC’s online gallery.