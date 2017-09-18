CSC Business Honor Society Earns First National Award



By Kelsey R. Brummels, CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Chadron State College business honor society Delta Mu Delta Kappa Kappa Chapter has been honored with a Star Chapter Award.

The award is given to chapters that meet or exceed Delta Mu Delta’s standards, including hosting one induction ceremony, electing officers and annually submitting financial reports.

Star Chapters are also required to complete two of the following: Induct at least 80 percent of eligible candidates, participate in the Delta Mu Delta scholarship program and complete a community service or campus business-related activity.

Twenty-two U.S. chapters were granted the award and each will be recognized in Baltimore, Maryland, at the biennial conference in November.

Dr. Barbara Limbach and Dr. Wendy Waugh, both professors in CSC’s Business Academy, serve as advisers to the group.

Limbach said Kappa Kappa Chapter business students have won scholarships, but this is the first award earned for the chapter.

“Delta Mu Delta membership creates opportunities for outstanding business students based on their skills,” Limbach said. “As advisers, honoring top students for their hard work and dedication is a privilege.”

CSC’s Kappa Kappa Chapter started in 2004 and has 462 members. Membership is open to business undergraduate students with a GPA of 3.25, and business graduate students with a 3.6 GPA. Students must also be in the top 20 percent of their graduating class.

Delta Mu Delta benefits include lifetime recognition for outstanding academic achievement, networking opportunities, a scholarship program and acknowledgement for federal employment.