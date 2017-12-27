CSC Basketball Time Changes For Friday Night

Following the Holiday break the Chadron State College Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams will return to RMAC action this weekend with games at Fort Lewis on Friday Dec. 29 and at Adams State on Saturday Dec. 30. Friday’s games have been moved up to an earlier start. The Eagle Women’s game will now tip off at 3 pm with the Men’s game at 5 pm MT. Join Double Q Country, 97.5 and 105.9 FM and panhandlepost.com for the broadcast beginning with the women’s game at 2:50 pm and the men’s game will follow. Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins will call the action. Saturdays games at Adams State will remain the same with the women’s game scheduled for 5:30 pm and the men at 7:30 pm. Join Dave for the call Saturday, beginning at 5:20 pm on 97.5 and 105.9 FM and panhandlepost.com. The Chadron State Women are 3-9 overall, 1-5 in RMAC play. The CSC men are also 3-9 overall and 1-5 in RMAC play.