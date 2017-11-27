Panhandle Post

CSC Basketball Shifted From Saturday to Monday, December 4

A scheduling conflict between Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members has prompted a change in date for both the men’s and women’s home basketball games previously scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at Chadron State College.

The Eagles will instead host Colorado Christian University in a women’s and men’s doubleheader on Monday, December 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.

Friday’s doubleheader against Colorado School of Mines remains unchanged and will start at 5:30 p.m. as scheduled.

