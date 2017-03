On Tuesday the Chadron Police Department arrested three Chadron State College basketball players for possession of marijuana. The young men were charged with possession of more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana. Two of the students arrested were juniors, and one a senior. CPD arrested 23 year old Warren Gordon, 22 year old Bronte Corbray, and 20 year old Austin Hall. These three student athletes will face up to three months in prison, and a $500 fine.