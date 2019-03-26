CSC bareback riders, cowgirls place high at EWC

By: Con Marshall

CSC Sports Information

Two Chadron State College bareback riders placed high and two CSC cowgirls reached the finals in two events to put them in contention for all-around honors during the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington last weekend.

Senior Rowdy Moon of Sargent finished second in the overall bareback standings, scoring 75 points and placing second in the opening go-round and tallying 73 points, good for third place in the finals on Sunday.

CSC’s Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., didn’t draw well in the first go-round and scored just 63 points, putting him in fifth place. He scored much higher in the finals, winning the go-round with 75 points. However, the competition was keen and he finished fourth overall.

Both Moon and Bloomquist have ridden all 14 broncs they have drawn during the seven rodeos in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this year.

Senior Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., and sophomore Brianna Williams of Buffalo, Wyo., were among the finalists in both goat tying and barrel racing. Both finished high in one of the events, but did not make top six to earn points in the other.

Monnens earned runner-up honors in goat tying with runs in 7.4 and 7.1 seconds to place fourth and second, respectively, in the go-rounds. She also finished eighth in the final barrel racing standings with almost identical times of 15.71 and 15.73 seconds, and was third in the all-around cowgirl standings.

Williams was third overall in the barrels, placing fourth in the opening go-round in 15.59 seconds and third in the finals in 15.45. She wound up ninth in goat tying after completing her runs in 8.3 and 8.8 seconds, and was fourth in the all-around point totals.

Two CSC cowboys joined with cowgirls from other schools to make the team roping finals, but neither pair posted a time on Sunday. Nolan Grint of North Loup, Neb., and Emily Knust of Casper College completed the first go-round in 9.6 seconds and Colin Dibbern of Riverdale, Neb., and Jacey Thompson of Eastern Wyoming finished their run in 9.8.

Thompson, who formerly lived in the Whitney area and has grandparents residing in Dawes County, had an outstanding rodeo. She won the goat tying in 7.3 and 6.5 seconds and finished third in breakaway roping in 2.6 and 2.4 seconds.

Normally, Thompson would have been the all-around cowgirl, but Teisha Coffield of the University of Wyoming took the honors by winning the breakaway roping, placing fourth in goat tying and being a member of the second place team roping entry.

There is no rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this weekend, but the Chadron State rodeo program while host its annual Black Tie Calf Fry on Friday evening in the Student Center.

The event includes a dinner and an auction. Tickets for the dinner are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The may be purchased from a rodeo team member or by calling rodeo coach Dustin Luper at 432-6286. The doors will open at 5 o’clock.

The auction usually includes western paintings, jewelry, western tack and home décor items.

The next rodeo in the region will be at Colorado State in Fort Collins on April 5-7.