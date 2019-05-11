CSC athletics hosting camps this spring and summer

By: Kaleb Center

CSC Sports Information

Chadron State College athletics will host a variety of youth camps from May through July, led by its head coaches and players.

Day camps are available for youth as young as kindergarten-age, and overnight camps are offered, with room and board included for high schoolers and middle schoolers in some sports

Wrestling began the week of May 8 with its weekly Wednesday evening “summer training” which runs through July 17 for individuals K-12 at the Nelson Physical Activity Center wrestling room. The wrestling team camp for grades 7-12 is June 16-19 and has recently hosted upwards of 500 campers.

Next up is the boys basketball “Lil Eagle” elementary camp, which will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 28-30 at the Chicoine Center. The CSC men’s basketball program will also host overnight programming for high schoolers and middle schoolers, with a team camp for high school teams June 14-15, and individual camps for high school age June 23-24 and middle school June 25-27.

Hundreds of high school football players are set to attend one of three team camp sessions in June. This year teams will have the option of registering for a reduced-price, three-day camp, or coming one day earlier for the typical four-day session including additional offensive emphasis, extra practices, a coaches’ clinic, and meals and room accommodations for one more day. Eleven-man camps are scheduled for June 2-5 and June 9-12, while the June 5-8 session will cater to the six, eight, and nine-man games.

For the third consecutive year, Chadron State football will also hold an “Eagle Prospect Camp”, open to high schoolers interested in becoming NCAA Division II student-athletes. Pre-registration is underway for this June 13 camp, at a $15.00 discount if paid by June 1. It includes combine-style testing, full-contact competition, and it concludes with a forum with coaches on the college recruiting process.

Following football, the CSC women’s basketball program holds its three camps, beginning June 16-18 with a girls’ Complete Player Overnight camp for grades 6-12. Also that week are the girls’ Future Eagles Elementary camp, for grades K-5, which runs two mornings, June 19-20, and the overnight camp for 7th-12th grade teams from June 20-22.

Finally, in July, a newly-hired volleyball coach to be named later will conduct a middle school day camp and two overnight camps for high schools. Middle schoolers may attend the one-day skills camp on July 10. From July 11-13, CSC hosts an overnight volleyball team camp for high schools. The July 15-17 is the overnight, individual skills camp for grades 9-12.

All of the camp information, including online registration and any camps to be added as the summer progresses, can be found online at ChadronStateSportsCamps.com.