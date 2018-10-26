CSC Athletics Hall-of-Fame inducting eight Saturday night

Oct. 20, 2018

CSC Athletic Hall of Fame inductions are this weekend

By CON MARSHALL

Eight former Chadron State College athletes will be inducted into the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, boosting the membership to 316. The Hall of Fame was founded 35 years ago by Ross Armstrong. One of the charter members, Chadron native Orin Weymouth, played for the Eagles more than 100 years ago.

This year’s inductees will be introduced at halftime of the football game with New Mexico Highlands and be the guests of honor at a dinner at 6 o’clock in the Student Center. Tickets may still be reserved by calling Sarah Dykes, the Athletic Department accountant, at 432-6255.

The inductees will include bull riders Will Farrell and Dustin Elliott, who combined to win three national championships in four years. Farrell won the title as a freshman in 1999 and a senior in 2002. Elliott won his championship as a sophomore in 2000, then was the PRCA national champion in 2004, just a year after concluding his college eligibility.

Both also were their state’s high school bull riding champs when they were seniors. Farrell is from Thermopolis, Wyo., where he still lives, and Elliott is a native of John Day, Ore., and now lives near North Platte.

Four football players who helped the Eagles have a perfect 10-0 regular season record at seniors in 2001 also will be inducted. They are offensive linemen Ryan Deterding and Jeremy Eardley, quarterback Matt Strand and linebacker Jeff Turman. All were first-team all-conference as seniors and their teams, coached by Brad Smith, had a composite 29-3 record in the RMAC and won or shared three conference championships.

Deterding also earned all-West Region Honors and third-team All-American from Football Gazette, Eardley was a consensus All-American as a senior, Strand was tabbed the RMAC Offensive Player of the Year and the Omaha World-Herald’s State College Athlete of the Year and Turman, a four-year starter, was a major reason why the Eagles led the RMAC in both total defense and scoring defense each of those years.

Deterding is a Cambridge native who now lives in Indianapolis, Eardley still lives at Mountain View, Wyo., where he was born and raised, Strand is a Chase County farmboy whose address is Surprise, Ariz., and Turman is a Hay Springs product who became manager of the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State this fall.

Two tall basketball players who graduated in 2001 also will be inducted. They are Janelle Hutt Uehling, a native of Grant who now lives in North Platte, and Zak Kennedy, originally of Stanton, Neb., and lives in the Chicago area.

Hutt shot 50 percent from the field, scored 1,100 points, grabbed 580 rebounds and blocked 114 shots during her career. The Eagles won 39 games her final two years.

Kennedy made 48.4 percent of his field goal attempts, tallied 1,200 points, collected 537 rebounds, handed out 168 assists and stole the ball 114 times for the Eagles.

Both were placed on the World-Herald’s NCAA Division II All-Star teams and were second-team All-RMAC as seniors.

(By: Con Marshall)