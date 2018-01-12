Crowns And Gowns 2018 Comes To Western Nebraska

Known as the midwest’s “ultimate prom and pageant event,” Crowns and Gowns is coming to the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte February 2nd through the 4th. The event, which includes a can’t-miss fashion show, is powered by Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe and the Miss Nebraska Organization.

“Crowns and Gowns” is the area’s largest event of its kind–displaying over 2,000 unique dresses. Crowns and Gowns 2018 offers convenient one-stop shopping for that perfect prom dress. It’s an ideal event for mothers and daughters to bond while shopping, and making memories for the rest of their lives. The event will also include a stunning array of fashions for use in pageants.

In addition to the shopping and fashion show, the Miss Nebraska Organization is spearheading a weekend packed with workshops featuring top names in the pageant universe. According to http://crownsandgowns2018.com “Headshots will be available from expert pageant photographer Jenn Cady with her nationally known hair and makeup team. The Black Swan dress boutique and dress designer Ashley Lauren will also be joining them with hand picked pageant gowns that can only be found at Crowns & Gowns.” To find out more about Crowns and Gowns visit the link above and listen to the audio below.