Crowded Juvenile Detention Center Can’t Hire More Staff 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners has told juvenile detention center officials that they can’t hire more staffers but can turn away children when the center is full.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the board made its decisions Thursday, following weeks of discussion about the Youth Services Center in Lincoln.

Officials have said the center doesn’t have enough space for high-risk boys, while there are open beds for lower-risk boys and girls. Many of the boys already have been through the court system and are waiting to be placed in group homes or other therapeutic settings, which is the state’s responsibility.

The contract between the state and county allows the center to turn away juveniles when its beds are full.