Crop Water Use Report With UNWNRD

Crop Water Use Report for the week of August 22, 2017 to August 28, 2017

Average use by corn was 1.54 inches.

Projected use by corn for this week is 1.82 inches.

Average use by potatoes was .16 inches.

Projected use by potatoes for this week is .18 inches.

Average use by soy beans was .32 inches.

Projected use by soy beans for this week is .36 inches.

Average use by dry beans was .48 inches.

Projected use by dry beans for this week is .16 inches.

Average use by sugar beets was 1.46 inches.

Projected use by sugar beets for this week is 1.64 inches.

Average use by sunflowers was 1.84 inches.

Projected use by sunflowers for this week is 2.07 inches.

Average use by mature alfalfa was 1.6 inches.

Projected use by mature alfalfa for this week is 1.8 inches.

Average use by lawns was 1.7 inches.

Projected use by lawns for this week is 1.7 inches.

The average ET gage reading was 1.6 inches.

The average rain fall across the district was 0-1 inches.

Weather forecasts for next week shows high temperatures in the 90s and a small chance of rain.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 1 was unable to report.



Soil moisture monitoring station 2 will no longer be reporting this year.

The crop water use report is completed using the average growth stage for each crop and ET gage reading from across the district. To find the conversion your specific crop growth stage visit https://nawmn.unl.edu/GrowthStageData .

