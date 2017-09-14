Crews Continue Efforts To Suppress Fire Burning In Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, SD – Firefighters continued their efforts to contain a 1,000 acre fire burning in the interior of Wind Cave National Park. The fire started in the northern region of the park and has been burning to the south, into the park, since it was first reported Monday afternoon. The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain east of Highway 87 and south of road NPS 5.

Crews Wednesday worked on line construction to meet containment objectives on the east and west boundaries of the fire. At this time, there is 0% contained. Ground crews were aided with water drops from two heavy air tankers and a South Dakota Air National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.

Due to the increased complexity of the fire, a Type II incident management team is scheduled to assume management of the fire Thursday morning. This team is bringing logistical support, overhead resources, and additional hand crews.

Federal, state, and local crews assigned to the fire are from the National Park Service, Black Hills National Forest, South Dakota Division of Wildland Fire, Custer State Park, Nebraska National Forest, South Dakota Department of Corrections, Wyoming Department of Corrections, Boxelder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center, South Dakota Air National Guard, the Custer Ambulance Service, and various volunteer fire departments.

Currently the only closures are the northern segment of NPS 5 and all backcountry hiking trails north of Wind Cave Canyon. The park visitor center remains open with cave tours leaving from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the day.