Creighton Takes First Match-up in Spring Series With Huskers, 3-1

The Nebraska baseball team (13-12) fell to Creighton, 3-1, in the first of a three-game season series at TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday night.

Junior lefty Nate Fisher made his fifth start of the season and tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one run. Mike Waldron (2.2 innings) and Byron Hood (0.2 inning) each came of the bullpen for the Huskers.

The first two Husker batters in the opening frame, Zac Repinski and Mojo Hagge, each reached on singles, but stayed stranded when the next three hitters got out. Creighton scored one run in the bottom of the first. Isaac Collins drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Will Robertson drove him in with an RBI double.

The Huskers went down in order in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, Fisher retired all three Bluejay batters. NU went down 1-2-3 in the top of the third inning. Creighton also went down in order in the third.

Scott Schreiber singled in the leadoff spot for the Huskers in the fourth inning. Jesse Wilkening singled in the following at-bat, but Schreiber was thrown out at third base on the play. The next two Husker batters recorded outs to leave him stranded. Creighton had a pair of singles in the fourth, but left two baserunners stranded during a scoreless inning.

NU managed one baserunner in the top of the fifth, but left him stranded. The Bluejays had a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the fifth, but left them stranded.

In the top of the sixth, the Huskers went down in order. Creighton also went down in order in the bottom of the sixth.

Jaxon Hallmark hit a two-out single in the seventh, but was left stranded after an inning-ending groundout. Waldron struck out three batters in the seventh to keep NU’s deficit at 1-0.

Nebraska’s three batters in the eighth were retired. Creighton extended its lead in the bottom of the eighth with two runs on three hits, but left three runners on base.

In the ninth inning, NU scored its lone run of the game. Schreiber hit a leadoff double and then scored on Roskam’s two-out RBI single.

The Huskers continue Big Ten play this weekend when they travel to Ohio State for a three-game series, beginning Friday.