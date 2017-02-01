CRAWFORD SNOW EMERGENCY FEB. 1 AND 2

Snow Emergencies are declared when 3” or more of snow are forecast. Snow removal begins after midnight and requires two nights.

No Parking on Emergency Routes: Main St., First St., Second St., Second to Third on Elm, all of Coates and all of Reed, and around Crawford Public Schools.

Residential: 1st night park on the odd-numbered side of the street. 2nd night park on the even-numbered side (the cleared side). Failure to do so will result in your vehicle being plowed in. Compliance will speed snow removal and result in clear streets. Thank you for your cooperation.