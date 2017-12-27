Panhandle Post

Crawford Residents Should Take Precautions To Prevent Freeze Ups

With the recent cold weather we have been experiencing in Western Nebraska, The City of Crawford Water Department is asking that residents leave a stream of water, about the size of a pencil lead, run in your home to prevent freeze ups.  Crawford City Clerk Jane Dailey says,  The City allows 3,000 gallons a month of free water from December through March.  Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days and overnight lows  are forecast to be in the single digits to  below zero through the New Years weekend.

