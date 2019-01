A Crawford man has been found dead in his home.



According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate the death of 63 year old Jeffrey Toke Webster at his residence in Crawford.

“Upon review of the evidence at the scene and witness interviews, an autopsy and toxicological screening was ordered to assist in determining the specific cause of death. Further information will be released when available,” said Haug.