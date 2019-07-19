Crawford man dies while riding in vehicle with his wife

A Crawford man has died while riding in a vehicle with his wife.



According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, on July 17 at approximately 7:50 a.m. Dawes County Sheriff‘s Office was contacted to investigate the unattended death of 75 year old Crawford resident, Dale Stephens.

Stephens died while riding in a vehicle with his wife from Crawford to Chadron.

“Interviews with witnesses, including medical personnel, and an investigation of medical history, records, and the circumstances behind Mr. Stephens death have led to a determination that he died of natural causes,” Haug said.