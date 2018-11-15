Crawford High School One Act upcoming performances

A public performance of the Crawford High School One Act “Emotional Baggage” by Lindsay Price, will be held on Thursday, November 15, at 7:00 pm in the Crawford High School Auditorium. Admission will be by free will offering.

Seven strangers meet in a train station. Instead of luggage, they all carry their “emotional baggage.” They must confront themselves and one another. With character names such as “Can’t Get Over First Love,” “Chip on His Shoulder About Weight, and “Overbearing Mother,” the situation is sure to get interesting. The cast features talented students to bring this story to the audience, including Cody Brintnall, James Kriz, Alexis Konruff, Hanna Jacob, Hayes Frahm, Talen Huggett, Kolby Welling and Tylea Underwood. Everybody carries emotional baggage with them. What’s yours?

Crawford High School will host the Panhandle Conference Competition on Friday, November 16, and travel to the NSAA District D-1 One Act Competition on Wednesday, November 28 at Creek Valley Schools in Chappell.