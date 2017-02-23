Crawford Declares Snow Emergency

Snow Emergencies are declared when 3” or more of snow are forecast. Snow removal begins after midnight and requires two nights.

No Parking on the following Emergency Routes: All of Main, First, Second, Coates and Reed Streets, Second to Third on Elm Street and around Crawford Public Schools.

Residential: 1st night park on the odd-numbered side of the street. 2nd night park on the even-numbered side (the cleared side). Failure to do so will result in your vehicle being plowed in. Compliance will speed snow removal and result in clear streets. Thank you for your cooperation.